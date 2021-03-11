UPDATE: Body found in vacant industrial building identified as missing Hammond man, police say

GARY — Police recovered a young man's body Thursday from inside a vacant industrial building north of the city's Brunswick neighborhood after receiving information from another law enforcement agency, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

The deceased was identified as Marc Burton, 18, of Hammond, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Burton was declared dead at 11:40 a.m. and his death was ruled a homicide.

Burton's body had apparent gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Burton was reported missing on Jan. 28, according to the Hammond Police Department. Family members previously told The Times that Burton's siblings last saw him that day leaving their home on Harrison Street.

At the time of his disappearance, Burton's brother had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the missing man's whereabouts.

Gary police began searching the area near North Clark Road on Wednesday night, after Hammond police passed along information that a body may be located there, he said.

Authorities called off the search Wednesday because of poor lighting, but resumed Thursday with help from cadaver dogs, Pawlak said.