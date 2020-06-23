UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found at Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON — The body of a drowning victim was found Tuesday afternoon during a search for a swimmer reported missing in the waters of the Indiana Dunes State Park.
The body was found at 12:30 p.m. by members of the Portage Fire Department, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The identity of the swimmer who died is not being released at this time as family members are being notified. The investigation into the drowning is ongoing, the DNR said.
State park lifeguards were notified a person was missing in the water about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
Witnesses on the west end of the beach saw a person being struck by a wave and not resurface.
Responders were actively searching the area about noon. Waters were closed to swimmers as officials conducted their search, Brock said.
It appeared Porter Fire Department personnel pulled a person out of the water and transported the person onto a Portage water rescue boat, which transported the individual away from the beach, a Times photographer at the scene reported.
Also at the scene were dive and rescue teams from Crown Point, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, the Lake County sheriff's department and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Porter and LaPorte counties earlier Tuesday due to the potential for high waves and strong currents.
Waves were expected to reach three to six feet high at affected areas, forecasters said.
Beach hazards statements took effect until 3 p.m. in Porter County and 4 p.m. in LaPorte County Tuesday, updated forecasts showed.
Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
Beverly Shores.jpg
Beverly shores2.jpg
erosion.jpg2.jpg
House in Ogden Dunes.jpg
IMG_3201.jpg
IMG_3223.jpg
IMG_3228.jpg
IMG_3236.jpg
IMG_3243.jpg
IMG_3248.jpg
IMG_3256.jpg
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach erosion
IMG_3262.jpg
IMG_3263.jpg
IMG_3277.jpg
IMG_3289.jpg
IMG_3326.jpg
IMG_3327.jpg
IMG_3329.jpg
IMG_3331.jpg
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!