UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found at Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON — The body of a drowning victim was found Tuesday afternoon during a search for a swimmer reported missing in the waters of the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The body was found at 12:30 p.m. by members of the Portage Fire Department, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The identity of the swimmer who died is not being released at this time as family members are being notified. The investigation into the drowning is ongoing, the DNR said.

State park lifeguards were notified a person was missing in the water about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Witnesses on the west end of the beach saw a person being struck by a wave and not resurface.

Responders were actively searching the area about noon. Waters were closed to swimmers as officials conducted their search, Brock said.

It appeared Porter Fire Department personnel pulled a person out of the water and transported the person onto a Portage water rescue boat, which transported the individual away from the beach, a Times photographer at the scene reported.