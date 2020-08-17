UPDATE: Body of teen recovered from lake; why were beaches open? rescuer asks

"People aren't listening," Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division said Sunday.

"They need to get out of the water," she said. "Not even (go) waist deep because the rip currents are pulling so hard."

A group of five male teens from Illinois were swimming at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site around 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under, Millefoglie said.

Two of those involved rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after a Good Samaritan on a jet ski stepped in to help, Millefoglie had said. One of the teens was released from the hospital, while a male from the group remained in critical condition, she had said.

A helicopter and the Lake County marine unit also took part in Monday morning's search, Millefoglie said.

Officers also responded Sunday to a drowning a little further to the east at Porter Beach that sent a man to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Benjamin said he was on the beach when that victim was pulled from the water.

"I assisted in performing CPR until the First Responders Returned," he said.