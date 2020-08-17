UPDATE: Body of teen recovered from lake; why were beaches open? rescuer asks

PORTAGE — The body of an Illinois teen, who went missing in large waves Sunday in the area of the city's lakefront park, was recovered at 11:12 a.m. Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The body was discovered in 7 feet of water near the breakwall at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk by a diver with the Portage Fire Department, the DNR said.
The incident remains under investigation.
As the search for the 16-year-old got underway Monday morning, an official involved in another rescue at a nearby beach questioned why swimmers were allowed in the dangerous waters Sunday.
"Why are people allowed to continue to swim at these beaches when clearly Indiana Dunes State Park closed its water to swimmers because of the Red Flag conditions?" asked Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
Benjamin asked why the local beaches in question, which are within the jurisdiction of Indiana Dunes National Park, are allowed to operate "without lifeguards, beach signage, beach flags, rescue equipment?"
"Why are people allowed to swim when there's a report of a missing swimmer? he asked. "Why does someone have to die before the water is cleared of swimmers?"
No one was immediately available Monday morning at the Indiana Dunes National Park for comment.
"People aren't listening," Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division said Sunday.
"They need to get out of the water," she said. "Not even (go) waist deep because the rip currents are pulling so hard."
A group of five male teens from Illinois were swimming at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site around 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under, Millefoglie said.
Two of those involved rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after a Good Samaritan on a jet ski stepped in to help, Millefoglie had said. One of the teens was released from the hospital, while a male from the group remained in critical condition, she had said.
A helicopter and the Lake County marine unit also took part in Monday morning's search, Millefoglie said.
Officers also responded Sunday to a drowning a little further to the east at Porter Beach that sent a man to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.
Benjamin said he was on the beach when that victim was pulled from the water.
"I assisted in performing CPR until the First Responders Returned," he said.
A beach hazard warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the Lake and Porter county lakefronts, according to the National Weather Service.
High waves reaching 6 feet, rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are predicted by the NWS.
"Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures," the weather service warns. "Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures."
According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been 32 drownings, along with one unknown condition, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Friday.
Aidan Thomas Maloney
Andrew James Hopman
Brandon Richard Muha
Charles Edward Dixon
Christopher James Ferguson
Clarence Lovell Jr.
Dakota Joseph Baskin
Dylan James Whiteley
Franklin M. Delarosa-Castillo
Gerardo Mauricio Jimenez
James Michael Adams
Jeffery Bruce Arnold
Jeremy David Russell
John Brooks Daniels
Joniel Moses Blackwell
Kaley Marie McLendon
Mackenzie Lee Schoon
Mark Victor Crague
Michael John Hitchcock
Mildred Jean Stephan
Philip Riley Cole
Robert Hill Smith
Samuel Lloyd Armstrong
Terrance Anthony Burgos
Timothy Alan Hogan
Troy Eric Deso
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!