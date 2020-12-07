UPDATE: Calumet City police officer dies while on duty

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2014, Zieminski received the Illinois Federation of Police's Line of Duty Heroism award for entering a burning building to save a baby.

According to a previous Times report, Zieminski was the first to arrive at the fire on 155th Place on May 1, 2014. "Family members and neighbors were screaming about the baby inside," the Times reported. "He said there were already flames over the roof. The door was open and Zieminski could see the house was already filled with heavy smoke. There was about a two-and-a-half-foot gap of clear air near the floor, Zieminski said."

"'I could hear the baby and I went that way,' he said. "'I just did it. I didn't think.'"

After saving the baby, Zieminski was treated for smoke inhalation, the Times reported.

According to another Times report, Zieminski saved a resident who was being attacked by dogs on Aug. 5, 2015.

"Zieminski was approached by Calumet City resident Brian Booker about a man being attacked by three large dogs near the corner of 156th Place and Forsythe Avenue," the Times reported. "He terminated the life of the dogs, (a department official) said."

