UPDATE: Calumet City police officer dies while on duty
UPDATE: Calumet City police officer dies while on duty

Cal City cop given state award for heroism

Calumet City Police Officer Adam Zieminski, center, is congratulated by Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush and then-Police Chief Ed Gilmore after he was presented with the Medal of Honor award on May 22, 2014 during a City Council meeting in Calumet City. Zieminski was honored for entering a burning building and rescuing an infant. 

 Stephanie Dowell, file, The Times

CALUMET CITY — A Calumet City police officer who was twice honored for life-saving rescues died of natural causes while on duty early Monday morning, city officials said.

The city identified the officer as Adam Zieminski.

"A highly decorated officer who proudly served our community for 22 years, he was transporting a detainee to the Markham courthouse when he suffered a medical emergency. The detainee alerted nearby Cook County Sheriff's officers, who quickly responded but were unable to revive Officer Zieminski," the city said in a press release.

"We have been in touch with the Zieminski family and our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as his friends and colleagues. We were all fortunate to have had him in our lives," the release added.

Calumet City aldermanic candidate Monet S. Wilson recalled Zieminski in a Facebook post:

"My deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Adam Zieminski and all of the members of the Calumet City Police Department. I still remember Adam being brave enough to run into a burning building to save a baby boy here in Calumet City. I also remember him joking that he was a better cook which he was.

End of Watch. Rest Well #190."

Zieminski received multiple commendations from the Calumet City Police Department for saving lives.

In 2014, Zieminski received the Illinois Federation of Police's Line of Duty Heroism award for entering a burning building to save a baby.

According to a previous Times report, Zieminski was the first to arrive at the fire on 155th Place on May 1, 2014. "Family members and neighbors were screaming about the baby inside," the Times reported. "He said there were already flames over the roof. The door was open and Zieminski could see the house was already filled with heavy smoke. There was about a two-and-a-half-foot gap of clear air near the floor, Zieminski said."

"'I could hear the baby and I went that way,' he said. "'I just did it. I didn't think.'"

After saving the baby, Zieminski was treated for smoke inhalation, the Times reported.

According to another Times report, Zieminski saved a resident who was being attacked by dogs on Aug. 5, 2015.

"Zieminski was approached by Calumet City resident Brian Booker about a man being attacked by three large dogs near the corner of 156th Place and Forsythe Avenue," the Times reported. "He terminated the life of the dogs, (a department official) said."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

