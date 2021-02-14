UPDATE: Cause of Region motorcycle shop fire under investigation, chief says

HAMMOND — Firefighters were able to contain a blaze early Sunday at a motorcycle shop before it spread to adjacent businesses in a complex in the 6600 block of Kennedy Avenue, Fire Chief Jeff Smith.

A passer-by reported the fire about 4:30 a.m. at a building occupied by Xtreme Motorsports, he said.

Hammond police arrived on scene first and saw the shop's front windows were broken from the heat, Smith said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames, and immediately made entry, he said. They were able to gain control of the fire before it damaged two other businesses in the complex.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Smith said.

Xtreme Motorsports said in a Facebook post that the fire was in an old building it no longer uses and there was no damage to its bikes. The shop will be open Monday, the post said.

Air temperatures of 1 to 2 degrees below zero complicated firefighters' efforts.

Water freezes within minutes in such conditions, even if flames are burning just feet away, Smith said.

"The guys did a great job," he said.