UPDATE: Charges allege man rammed police cars in pursuit while dodging officer's fire

EAST CHICAGO — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Gary man was playing loud music in a car early Saturday when he ran from police while reaching for what appeared to be a handgun, got in the car and drove toward an officer, and rammed several squad cars during a pursuit into Chicago.

Alexander L. Dennis, 28, failed to get out of the vehicle after it stopped because of mechanical problems near 99th Street and Jeffrey Avenue in Chicago, leading to an approximately two-hour standoff, police said.

East Chicago police found Dennis standing outside a blue 2016 Nissan Rogue with an Illinois license plate after they were dispatched about 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of loud music coming from the car in the 4900 block of Northcote Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

As an officer approached Dennis, and Dennis walked to the driver's side door of the Rogue with both hands in his coat pockets, Rivera said.

Dennis failed to comply with the officer's commands to remove his hands from his pockets and not get into the car, Rivera said.

As Dennis jogged to the Rogue, an officer saw him reach into his waistband and pull out a black object that looked like the pistol grip of a firearm, Rivera said.