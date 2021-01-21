UPDATE: Charges allege man rammed police cars in pursuit while dodging officer's fire

EAST CHICAGO — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Gary man was playing loud music in a car early Saturday when he ran from police while reaching for what appeared to be a handgun, got in the car and drove toward an officer, and rammed several squad cars during a pursuit into Chicago.
Alexander L. Dennis, 28, failed to get out of the vehicle after it stopped because of mechanical problems near 99th Street and Jeffrey Avenue in Chicago, leading to an approximately two-hour standoff, police said.
East Chicago police found Dennis standing outside a blue 2016 Nissan Rogue with an Illinois license plate after they were dispatched about 12:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of loud music coming from the car in the 4900 block of Northcote Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
As an officer approached Dennis, and Dennis walked to the driver's side door of the Rogue with both hands in his coat pockets, Rivera said.
Dennis failed to comply with the officer's commands to remove his hands from his pockets and not get into the car, Rivera said.
As Dennis jogged to the Rogue, an officer saw him reach into his waistband and pull out a black object that looked like the pistol grip of a firearm, Rivera said.
Dennis got inside the car and allegedly started driving toward the officer. The officer avoided being struck, and Dennis fled in reverse going south through an alley. The officer then followed after Dennis.
Dennis rammed into the side of a police car parked at the alley entrance near 150th Street and Northcote Avenue, nearly striking another officer, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The first officer fired two shots at the Rogue, deflating its front passenger tire, according to court documents.
Dennis fled west on 150th Street into Hammond, striking several other police cars and attempting to run officers off the road, records state.
The chase continued into Chicago, where East Chicago police again fired shots at the vehicle, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Chicago police negotiators and SWAT officers were called out when Dennis stopped at 99th Street and Jeffrey Avenue but failed to get out of the car, police said. After about two hours, he surrendered. No injuries were reported as a result of the standoff, police said.
The owner of the Rogue told police Dennis offered to install a sound system in the car. Dennis was outside working on the car when its owner heard shots fired and went outside to see his car being driven away with police chasing it, court records state.
Chicago police recovered a .45-caliber handgun from the vehicle, which had been left there by the vehicle's owner, documents show.
Dennis was charged in Lake County with one felony count each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, auto theft, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and two counts of felony criminal recklessness.
Dennis also was arrested on several charges in Cook County, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing causing property damage, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and parole violation warrant, East Chicago police said.
Dennis was in custody Thursday in Cook County.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.