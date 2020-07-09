You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Cops find homicide victim, battered women, dog shot at scene, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Cops find homicide victim, battered women, dog shot at scene, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide scene gary montana avenue

Gary police respond to a gunshot victim Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Montana Street. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GARY — Police found two battered women and a dog shot at the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday, officials said.

The 24-year-old Gary man who died in that shooting after suffering gunshot wounds was identified Thursday by the Lake County Coroner.

Terrance Turner was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Gary police responded about 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to a gunshot victim report in the 1200 block of Montana Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found Turner outside a home in the area with gunshot wounds, along with the two battered women and dog, which belonged to one of the women, Westerfield said.

Gary Police Capt. Jack Hamady said Wednesday police had a person of interest and were working to take them into custody.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The shooting marked Gary's second homicide in one day. Earlier Wednesday, 20-year-old Charles Golden, of Chicago, was fatally shot near the 4700 block of Adams Street.

The suspect in that shooting, a 19-year-old Chicago man, was apprehended after leading officers on a chase, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Agencies involved in the investigation in addition to the coroner's office included the Gary Police Department, Lake County CSI, Gary Fire Department, Metro Homicide Task Force.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

I flew across the country in a hazmat suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts