UPDATE: Cops find homicide victim, battered women, dog shot at scene, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police found two battered women and a dog shot at the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday, officials said.

The 24-year-old Gary man who died in that shooting after suffering gunshot wounds was identified Thursday by the Lake County Coroner.

Terrance Turner was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Gary police responded about 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to a gunshot victim report in the 1200 block of Montana Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found Turner outside a home in the area with gunshot wounds, along with the two battered women and dog, which belonged to one of the women, Westerfield said.

Gary Police Capt. Jack Hamady said Wednesday police had a person of interest and were working to take them into custody.

Additional information was not immediately available.