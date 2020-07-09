UPDATE: Coroner identifies 12-year-old drowning victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Dive teams and marine units recovered from Lake Michigan the dead body of a boy who went missing at Marquette Beach Thursday afternoon.

The drowning victim was identified by the Lake County corner as Jerail C. Lee Jr., 12, from Glenwood, Illinois. He was declared dead at the scene, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Lee was found at 6:24 p.m. and the rescue search was concluded, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The child was with family members as they waded in chest-deep water before the group unexpectedly stepped into deeper water, Brock said. As the family struggled in the water, a relative noticed the boy had not resurfaced.

Lifeguards immediately began searching for the child and other emergency personnel were called to the scene.

A member of the Portage Fire Department was searching on a watercraft when he saw Lee below the water's surface and a Porter firefighter pulled him from the lake, Brock said. The child was then brought to shore, where he was declared deceased.

There were no swim advisories issued Wednesday and the water was smooth with minimal waves, Brock said.