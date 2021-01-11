UPDATE: Coroner identifies man fatally struck by car

GARY — A man died after being struck by a car late Sunday in the 600 block of West 35th Avenue, officials said.

Williams Ervin, 58, who had addresses listed in Gary and Merrillville, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police said.

His death was ruled an accident.

Gary police were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian. Coroner's investigators responded to the scene about 6:30 p.m.

Officers found Ervin in the street when they arrived. Nearby, they found a 23-year-old Gary man who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver said he did not see Ervin until it was too late and was unable to avoid striking him.

Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene, Westerfield said.

Police took photographs of damage to the passenger side of the front windshield of a white vehicle.

Officers also shut down 35th Avenue between Jackson and Van Buren streets as they investigated.

The driver has fully cooperated with police as they investigate the crash, Westerfield said.