UPDATE: Coroner IDs homicide victim following Sunday shooting

GARY — On Sunday afternoon, a Gary man died after being found with gunshot wounds near downtown.

At 2:50 p.m., the Gary Police Department responded to a shots fired call with a man down near East Sixth Avenue and Maryland Street.

The Lake County coroner's office later identified the man as 29-year-old Keith Daniel.

He was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.

When officers arrived, they found Daniel lying face down outside with gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said in a news release.

Daniel was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.