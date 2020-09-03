 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Coroner IDs man who died weeks after being struck by car, police say
UPDATE: Coroner IDs man who died weeks after being struck by car, police say

STOCK Police - Highland
John J. Watkins, The Times

DYER — A 53-year-old Region man died weeks after a woman struck him with a car in August, police said.

Thomas Brankin, who has addresses listed in Highland and Schererville, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer, the Lake County Coroner's office and Highland police said.

Police originally said Brankin died at Franciscan Health Munster, but coroner's office records show he was declared dead at the health system's Dyer hospital.

Brankin's death was connected with an Aug. 11 disturbance in which he was struck by a vehicle in the downtown Highland area, police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. that day to the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, just east of Kennedy Avenue.

Brankin was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries resulting from the disturbance, police said.

Banasiak added that charges had been presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office but declined to comment further.

