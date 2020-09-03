UPDATE: Coroner IDs man who died weeks after being struck by car, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER — A 53-year-old Region man died weeks after a woman struck him with a car in August, police said.

Thomas Brankin, who has addresses listed in Highland and Schererville, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer, the Lake County Coroner's office and Highland police said.

Police originally said Brankin died at Franciscan Health Munster, but coroner's office records show he was declared dead at the health system's Dyer hospital.

Brankin's death was connected with an Aug. 11 disturbance in which he was struck by a vehicle in the downtown Highland area, police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. that day to the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, just east of Kennedy Avenue.

Brankin was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries resulting from the disturbance, police said.