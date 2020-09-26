UPDATE: Coroner IDs Valpo motorcyclist killed in crash

HOBART — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a van rear-ended him on Thursday.
Michael Housler, 57, of Valparaiso, died Thursday following the accident, the Lake County coroner's office said. The cause and manner of death are pending.
Hobart Police responded to the intersection of Hobart Road and 34th Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday after a report that a van had rear-ended a motorcycle, Capt. James Gonzales said.
Officers met with the 2014 white GMC Savannah's driver, a 58-year-old man from Cicero, Illinois.
The motorist advised police he was driving north on Hobart Road when he didn't notice traffic was stopped. As he attempted to brake, he struck a 2012 Harley Davidson.
Housler was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Gonzales said.
Hobart Police are investigating the crash. Alcohol, drugs or technology distraction are not believed to be factors, Gonzales said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandon Kissee at 219-942-4588 or bkissee@cityofhobart.org.
