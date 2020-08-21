UPDATE: COVID-19 confirmed at Hammond ACC; more than 100 NWI students moved to remote learning through early September

HAMMOND — School officials are sharing new details Friday morning about a Hammond Area Career Center student who tested positive for COVID-19 after his first day of school.
Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said he was told the student who tested positive started experiencing symptoms Wednesday night after attending a morning session at the ACC.
That student decided not to come to school the following day, Miller said, but two others identified as possible cases did.
The ACC, which serves 12 Northwest Indiana high schools across nine districts, opened for its first day of in-person instruction on Wednesday.
Hammond Area Career Center announces 1 confirmed coronavirus case, 2 suspected cases, superintendent says
Miller said he believes the student who tested positive shared a car ride, against the policies of his home high school, to the ACC on Wednesday morning.
The two other students in that car have been identified as possible cases. Miller said one student has shown symptoms while the other has not.
All three come from the same sending high school which is currently operating under a virtual-only instructional plan, Miller said.
The Hammond superintendent declined to identify which district the students belong to, but said that superintendents and principals of all ACC home schools have been notified.
A letter was shared through School City of Hammond social media channels Thursday evening.
This evening we were notified that the Area Career Center has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 & two suspected cases. Please see the following letter for our detailed response plan. #schstrong #15K pic.twitter.com/fIknqKakH4— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) August 21, 2020
The three identified students have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.
None are believed to have been symptomatic while in class Wednesday, Miller said.
The superintendent said he believes the three students also attended a funeral together Tuesday evening.
As a precaution, all Hammond ACC students will participate in elearning until Aug. 26. Students in both morning and afternoon sessions of the center's auto tech, culinary arts and health services classes, where the three students attended, will not return in-person again until Sept. 8.
More than 100 students are enrolled between morning and afternoon sessions of the three affected programs.
The school city is asking all students in these programs to monitor for possible symptoms. It will be up to district leaders in these students' home schools to decide if they can return to in-person learning in other classes, Miller said.
"The likelihood other kids were infected is very low," Miller said. We just felt because this the first time, it's better to err on the side of caution."
The Hammond superintendent said the positive was not contracted at the ACC and school officials will be watching for signs of community spread to evaluate the effectiveness of safety measures implemented in the ACC's first week of school.
Masks are required at all times within the ACC. Entrances have been assigned to specific programs to limit potential contact within hallways or between programs. All students are temperature checked before entering the building.
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
Classrooms and work spaces in the career center are disinfected in the 90-minute window between each morning and afternoon session, and the district is deploying new sanitization methods such as foggers, the superintendent said.
In a WJOB radio interview Friday morning, Miller said he did not believe the three students were wearing masks when sharing a car ride to the ACC, but that all safety measures were followed by students once at the school.
"My strong hope is this will not spread," Miller said. "It will be isolated cases because of all of the protocols we have in place."
All other schools in the School City of Hammond are operating with virtual learning during the fall semester.
The Hammond Area Career Center, offering hands-on career and technical education programs, is responsive to guidelines and funding requirements set by the Governor's Workforce Cabinet which has encouraged CTE programs to continue meeting in person.
Miller said Hammond school officials have reached out to the Lake County Health Department, but acted on their own to quickly implement safety measures in response to the positive case.
He asked for community support in following recommended mask-wearing and hand-washing guidance both in and out of public spaces.
"Schools can’t be the only out there that are taking this seriously," Miller said. "We need parents in the community, and politicians frankly, who will steps up and say 'Hey, we need to dial things back a bit'...otherwise all these other measures schools are taking are going to fall short."
