UPDATE: COVID-19 confirmed at Hammond ACC; more than 100 NWI students moved to remote learning through early September

A letter was shared through School City of Hammond social media channels Thursday evening.

The three identified students have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

None are believed to have been symptomatic while in class Wednesday, Miller said.

The superintendent said he believes the three students also attended a funeral together Tuesday evening.

As a precaution, all Hammond ACC students will participate in elearning until Aug. 26. Students in both morning and afternoon sessions of the center's auto tech, culinary arts and health services classes, where the three students attended, will not return in-person again until Sept. 8.

More than 100 students are enrolled between morning and afternoon sessions of the three affected programs.

The school city is asking all students in these programs to monitor for possible symptoms. It will be up to district leaders in these students' home schools to decide if they can return to in-person learning in other classes, Miller said.

"The likelihood other kids were infected is very low," Miller said. We just felt because this the first time, it's better to err on the side of caution."