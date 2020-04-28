UPDATE: COVID-19 just the latest woe at Westville prison, protesters say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WESTVILLE — Misty Weikel drove from Lafayette to the Westville Correctional Facility on Tuesday to take part in a drive-by protest to shed light on what she and the others claim to be ongoing mistreatment of inmates, heightened by the COVID-19 outbreak within the prison walls.

“I’m here trying to get justice for all the inmates up here,” she said from inside her car.

A sign taped to her car read, “Praying for inmates and guards.”

Other vehicles circling the prison and honking horns also carried signs. Shouting and clapping could be heard from inside the prison during the protest and individuals were visible at several windows.

A man speaking from her cellphone that Weikel claimed to be her brother inside the nearby prison said, “We don’t have proper cleaning supplies.”

The man said he and fellow inmates also are only being served cold sack lunches and are on lockdown.

“People don’t want to be locked down because of the coronavirus,” he said.

Inmates are avoiding telling guards when they develop coronavirus-type symptoms because they fear being placed with those already testing positive for the virus, he said.