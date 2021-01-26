UPDATE: Crashes break out on Interstates as winter storm system moves through Region

Traffic was getting off to a tumultuous start early Tuesday as snow and icy road conditions persisted throughout the Region.

Here is a most recent look at traffic in Northwest Indiana.

About 6:30 a.m., a rolled-over semitrailer that previously blocked two left lanes on southbound Interstate 65 was blocking the entire road at U.S. 231 outside Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.

State troopers were still working the scene and had not immediately verified whether any anyone was injured in that crash, police said.

Earlier, about 5 a.m., there was a separate crash on Interstate 80/94 at Cline Avenue near Gary, ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted.

Responders initially blocked only the right hand shoulder but then closed one left lane about 5:40 a.m., Fifield said. The crash was then cleared about 5:50 a.m.

"(The) roadways are wet to slushy with the far left lane being the poorest," Fifield said of I-80/94 from Chesterton to Hammond. He added that drivers should choose one lane to travel in and stay in it.

"Conditions deteriorate as you head west to IL," Fifield said.