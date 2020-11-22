 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Crown Point girl killed while leaning out of car's window, investigators say
UPDATE: Crown Point girl killed while leaning out of car's window, investigators say

CROWN POINT — A 13-year-old Crown Point girl died from blunt force trauma in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday in Crown Point, authorities said.

Kelly Hume was pronounced dead after the accident, which occurred about 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 113th Avenue, authorities said.

An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit found Hume was leaning out the window of a car driven by her 18-year-old sister when the vehicle left the road on a steep incline. Hume struck a utility pole and was dragged and thrown from the car, investigators said.

Authorities are investigating if cellphone use may have been a factor in the accident.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit is conducting traffic reconstruction of this incident, and the investigation continues,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Crown Point police and fire crews and the Lake County coroner assisted at the scene.

