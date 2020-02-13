UPDATE: Crown Point shootout brings attempted murder charges; house fire probed for ties to feud, cops confirm

On Thanksgiving, Louise was discharged from the hospital, though two bullet fragments remain in his head. One is lodged on a spinal vertebrate and the other is lodged in the base of his skull. In addition, cheek bone fragments got into his eyes, blurring his vision.

“When I close my eyes I can feel the gunshot, like it’s happening again,” Louise said. “My doctor said I’d have PTSD and he said he’s concerned about it. I have dreams of gunfights. I just can’t understand why someone could be so evil as to shoot a dog to death.”

During the incident, Louise claims that both he and Sammy remained on his property.

Louise said he has 5 acres of land and his neighbor has an estimated 8 acres with a sloped wooded ravine running between the properties. Both his and his neighbor’s homes are on top of hills with about 3 acres between the two houses, he said.

“I believe (the neighbor) sat there waiting and walked all the way down to our property line,” Louise said. “If he was standing there, Sammy would have been running with a ball in her mouth. She wouldn’t have tried to attack him. I have no idea what else could have made him come all the way down here like that with a loaded rifle.”