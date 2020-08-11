UPDATE: Customers may be without power until Friday after storm causes thousands of outages

NIPSCO crews remain out in full force after Monday's powerful storm brought fierce winds that caused widespread power outages.
A total of 95% of customers will have their power restored by Friday or sooner, said NIPSCO Spokeswoman Megan Henning. Some of the outage repairs may go into Saturday.
As of Tuesday evening, a total of 18,508 Northwest Indiana residents were without power in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the NIPSCO website showed. The largest number of outages were in Gary, Hammond, Dyer, Munster, Valparaiso and Portage.
Other Region communities affected include Cedar Lake, St. John, Schererville, Griffith, Hobart, Highland, East Chicago, Lowell, Whiting, Chesterton, Hebron and LaPorte.
Henning said since the storms on Monday, there have been a total of 95,000 outages in the NIPSCO service area.
"NIPSCO crews are working around the clock," Henning said. "We know power outages are an inconvenience and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding. We recommend our customers make plans to ensure their families are safe during this time."
Henning said times of restoration for each community was not available, but said as a priority, crews restore power to medical and public safety facilities and look for areas where there is the largest amount of affected customers.
NIPSCO also cautioned customers to stay far away from downed power lines.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, NIPSCO reported more than 35,000 outages in Northwest Indiana alone, out of about 46,000 outages in its service area. NIPSCO reported about 95,300 outages total during the peak of the storm.
"Due to the widespread damage, this is a multi-day outage for some customers. We recommend customers make the plans necessary to keep themselves and their families safe during an extended outage," the company said in an updated statement.
NIPSCO previously experienced issues with its phone system, website and text functions, which had been "largely resolved" by Tuesday, but may persist intermittently, the company said.
"Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired," the company said.
A map of up-to-date power outages is available on NIPSCO's website at www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.
Kankakee Valley REMC, which services portions of Winfield and Porter County, reported early Tuesday that outages continued in parts of Northwest Indiana as crews were clearing heavy damages left by the storm.
Roughly 1,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday morning — down from about 6,000 at the storm's peak, REMC spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Additional crews from nearby electric providers were assisting REMC in its restoration efforts Tuesday.
"We understand the inconvenience outages cause and we do appreciate your patience. Crews will continue to work through the night," REMC said in a public statement.
Outages affected customers in Chesterton, Hebron, Kouts, Valparaiso and surrounding areas, representatives said.
Cleanup efforts underway
SpartaDome officials in Crown Point said the Monday night storms took out power to an auxiliary fan that was keeping the dome inflated. As it began to deflate, sides of the dome tore against some support posts, causing the damage to the indoor sports facility’s cover.
Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said crews were actively removing debris left by the storm as of Tuesday, including downed power lines, nonfunctional streetlights and snapped telephone poles.
"We’re still assessing damages, quite frankly," he said. "It’s going to be quite a cleanup."
Margraf said the storms brought electric wires down on a car at Hohman Avenue and Conkey Street. No one was injured as a result, he said.
Possibly the most affected area included the city's west end, going through downtown and up to the Little Calumet River, Margraf said.
Margraf urged the public to stay patient and remember that cleanup efforts will take a considerable amount of time.
In the meantime, anyone who is concerned about their immediate safety should call 911 for emergencies, Margraf said.
Mark Swiderski, executive director of Lake County 911, told the county council Tuesday that more than 1,700 calls were made to 911 in one hour Monday night due to the storm. Most were reporting downed power lines. He said the prior record was approximately 300 calls in one hour.
The Cedar Lake Fire Department urged the public to not call 911 with outage-related questions. Fire officials also said people should stay away from power lines on the ground and to assume they are live and dangerous.
Offices, schools closed
The Lake County Courthouse at 232 Russell St. in Hammond was closed Tuesday due to a power outage in the building, the Board of County Commissioners announced.
All other Lake County government buildings were open as normal, the board said.
Access to some Region schools was also restricted Monday as the buildings were without electricity.
Hammond city school facilities including Eggers Middle School, Kenwood Elementary School, Wallace Elementary School and the School City of Hammond administration building were without power, the district Tweeted.
Orientation for new teachers will be rescheduled, the district said.
In Gary, laptop pick-up and registration was canceled Tuesday for all schools belonging to Gary Community School Corporation, the district announced. A postponement date will be announced later.
Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso said its campus would be closed Tuesday due to no electric service.
Scam alert
The Newton County Sheriff's Office warned the public to be wary of any potential scams related to storm damages.
People should not give their personal or financial information to anyone who requests money for storm repairs or tries to lure them from their home, the sheriff's office said.
Local law enforcement officials have recently reported several instances of scammers posing as NIPSCO employees to solicit money, or in some cases, burglarize peoples' homes.
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect
Gallery
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
081020-nws-weather_7
081020-nws-weather_4
081020-nws-weather_5
081020-nws-weather_8
081020-nws-weather_2
081020-nws-weather_9
081020-nws-weather_1
081020-nws-weather_6
081020-nws-weather_3
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
UPDATE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Region as 'dangerous' storm with 80 mph winds moves in
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
