UPDATE: Divers recover body of boy who drowned in Lake Michigan

GARY — Dive teams and marine units have found the body of a boy who went missing at Marquette Beach Thursday afternoon.

The boy was found at 6:24 p.m. and the rescue search was concluded, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The child was declared dead at the scene, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Two members of the Portage Fire Department and Porter Fire Department were searching on a watercraft when they saw the boy below the water's surface and pulled him from the lake, Brock said.

There were no swim advisories issued Wednesday and the water was smooth with minimal waves, he said.

At 5:05 p.m. a missing boy was reported in the 500 block of Grand Boulevard in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. The boy was last seen in the water and multiple dive teams were called to the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit searched the area along with marine units and divers across the Region.