MICHIGAN CITY - Indiana Conservation Officers investigating a Friday night water rescue near the lighthouse identified two men that were knocked into Lake Michigan by heavy waves, according to a news release.
The subjects were John Hammons, 22, of LaPorte and Slater Harkleroad, 20, of Union Mills. Hammons was treated and released from the scene. Harkleroad was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and pronounced dead at the hospital, the release states.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hammons and Harkleroad were walking on the Michigan City Lighthouse breakwall when waves about 10 to 15 feet high knocked them into the water, the Department of Natural Resources said in an earlier news release.
Hammons swam back to the breakwall and threw a life ring into the water to try and save Harkleroad, however, he did not surface.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued Harkleroad before he was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City, the release states.
Michigan City police, Michigan City firefighters, LaPorte County EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard all assisted in the incident.