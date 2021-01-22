UPDATE: Driver had fully automatic gun while fleeing with officer hanging onto car, cops say

"This piece (was) possibly used to manipulate the weapon from semi-automatic to fully automatic," he said.

Hobart police test-fired the gun and confirmed it was fully automatic, he said.

Ross allegedly told police he didn't pay for the gun to be altered. Officers determined the gun could shoot only in fully automatic mode because of the alteration, court records say.

Ross was charged with felony counts of possession of a machine gun, kidnapping, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, court records show.

Ross was being held at Lake County Jail on Friday on $75,000 bail. His initial hearing was set for Friday morning.

Jones was wanted Friday on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and theft.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center at the request of his legal guardian, police said.

Gonzales said Hobart police saw a 50% increase in vehicle pursuits and a 33% increase of batteries against officers between Nov. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, 2020, compared to the same period during November 2018 and October 2019.