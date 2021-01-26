UPDATE: Driver injured in semi rollover as winter storm leads to crashes

All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked while responders worked the scene. Just two left lanes were closed earlier in the morning.

Earlier, about 5 a.m., there was a separate crash on I-80/94 at Cline Avenue near Gary, ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted.

Responders initially blocked only the right hand shoulder but then closed one left lane about 5:40 a.m., Fifield said. The crash was then cleared about 5:50 a.m.

"(The) roadways are wet to slushy with the far left lane being the poorest," Fifield said of I-80/94 from Chesterton to Hammond. He added that drivers should choose one lane to travel in and stay in it.

"Conditions deteriorate as you head west to IL," Fifield said.

On Ind. 2 between LaPorte and the junction with U.S. 20 toward South Bend, roads were wet and slushy with some scattered slick patches, The Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Several vehicles slid off the road through the morning, INDOT said.

Indiana Department of Transportation trucks were being sent out overnight and early in the morning to salt major highways in the area.