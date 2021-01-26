UPDATE: Driver injured in semi rollover as winter storm leads to crashes

Traffic was off to a tumultuous start early Tuesday as snow and icy road conditions persisted throughout the Region.
Here is a most recent look at traffic in Northwest Indiana.
The snow-covered and icy road conditions is also blamed for a state snow plow winding up on its side around 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the INDOT.
The driver of the truck appears to have escaped injury in the incident, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.
About 10 a.m., a stalled truck blocked the righthand lane on Interstate 80/94 at the Indiana-Illinois state line, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
The scene was cleared about 10:30 a.m.
A crash popped up about 9 a.m. on I-80/94 at Ind. 912, the Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted. One left lane was closed at the time.
About 8:50 a.m., the Crown Point Fire Department said a driver of a semitrailer that rolled over earlier on Interstate 65 suffered minor injuries.
The semi was involved in a crash about 6:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 65 at U.S. 231 outside Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.
All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked while responders worked the scene. Just two left lanes were closed earlier in the morning.
Earlier, about 5 a.m., there was a separate crash on I-80/94 at Cline Avenue near Gary, ISP spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield tweeted.
Responders initially blocked only the right hand shoulder but then closed one left lane about 5:40 a.m., Fifield said. The crash was then cleared about 5:50 a.m.
"(The) roadways are wet to slushy with the far left lane being the poorest," Fifield said of I-80/94 from Chesterton to Hammond. He added that drivers should choose one lane to travel in and stay in it.
"Conditions deteriorate as you head west to IL," Fifield said.
On Ind. 2 between LaPorte and the junction with U.S. 20 toward South Bend, roads were wet and slushy with some scattered slick patches, The Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
Several vehicles slid off the road through the morning, INDOT said.
Indiana Department of Transportation trucks were being sent out overnight and early in the morning to salt major highways in the area.
Drivers should slow down, leave distance between themselves and other vehicles and move over if they notice first responders on the road, officials said.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.