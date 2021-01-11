 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Driver strikes power line under I-94 bridge on U.S. 20, delaying traffic
UPDATE: Driver strikes power line under I-94 bridge on U.S. 20, delaying traffic

MICHIGAN CITY — A driver crashed into an overhead sign power line under the I-94 bridge on U.S. 20 Monday, prompting responders to close part of the interstate and reduce U.S. 20 to one lane of traffic in both directions, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the crash before 11:30 a.m., said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Policed blocked three right lanes of I-94 between U.S. 20 and U.S. 421.

The extent of injuries resulting from the crash was not immediately clear.

Drivers traveling through the area should anticipate delays, Fifield said. Crash reconstruction may be necessary, he added.

Check nwi.com throughout the day as this story develops.

