UPDATE: Dyer council votes along party lines to fire longtime town attorney

"It wasn't so out of the blue as it may have seemed," Starkey said.

Kramer offered praise for Enslen, who had served at the town's attorney for nearly 15 years, according to Times archives.

"Bill has done far above what we've asked him. He's done an excellent job on every board, every commission," Kramer said. "If you call, he calls you back. If you need a text, he texts you. Any bit of information is sent immediately from his office."

Enslen did not return a message late Friday afternoon seeking comment.

Schultz said he was unaware of any issues with Enslen.

"I have no knowledge of anything he's done to warrant this," Schultz said. "I understand you don't need to; I just think that's the respectful thing to do for someone that's served this town for years and years. Again, I feel blindsided. This is disgraceful."

When Kramer suggested Sedia's hiring could be political, Tanis said: "Oh, come on."

Kramer said he wanted to know the cost of Sedia's contract.

Tanis replied, "It's in the contract. The contract is here."

Starkey said Sedia's contract is not expected to cost the town any more than it paid Enslen.