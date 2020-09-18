UPDATE: Dyer council votes along party lines to fire longtime town attorney

DYER — Despite criticism that the vote was "disgraceful," the Town Council voted 3-2 along party lines Wednesday to dismiss longtime Town Attorney Bill Enslen and hire Adam Sedia to replace him.
Councilman Steve Kramer, a Democrat, said he was dismayed the council majority brought the matter to a vote at the end of a meeting, without placing it on an agency or first discussing the matter in a closed session.
"I'm really dismayed at what's going on here," Kramer said. "It's unnerving and unsettling."
Dyer Town Council President Mary Tanis, a Republican, said she was seeking a motion to terminate Enslen's contract as attorney for the council, the Redevelopment Commission, Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals and hire Sedia, of the law firm Johnson & Bell, effective immediately. Republican Council Vice President Alan Brooks raised the motion, and Councilman Bob Starkey seconded.
Kramer said he and Councilman Eric Schultz, also a Democrat, were not included in any discussions about the town attorney and no information, such as Sedia's resume or contact, was provided before the vote.
Starkey said Friday the motion wasn't on the agenda, but the council previously discussed the issue in a closed meeting.
Starkey said the council voted — after he and Brooks took office in January — to renew Enslen's contract for one year. Some issues were addressed early on, he said.
"It wasn't so out of the blue as it may have seemed," Starkey said.
Kramer offered praise for Enslen, who had served at the town's attorney for nearly 15 years, according to Times archives.
"Bill has done far above what we've asked him. He's done an excellent job on every board, every commission," Kramer said. "If you call, he calls you back. If you need a text, he texts you. Any bit of information is sent immediately from his office."
Enslen did not return a message late Friday afternoon seeking comment.
Schultz said he was unaware of any issues with Enslen.
"I have no knowledge of anything he's done to warrant this," Schultz said. "I understand you don't need to; I just think that's the respectful thing to do for someone that's served this town for years and years. Again, I feel blindsided. This is disgraceful."
When Kramer suggested Sedia's hiring could be political, Tanis said: "Oh, come on."
Kramer said he wanted to know the cost of Sedia's contract.
Tanis replied, "It's in the contract. The contract is here."
Starkey said Sedia's contract is not expected to cost the town any more than it paid Enslen.
Enslen served the town a long time and had a lot of knowledge, and the decision to terminate his contract wasn't taken lightly, Starkey said.
Starkey said he, Brooks and Tanis decided Wednesday's meeting wasn't the appropriate venue to get into a heated debate about the contract.
Starkey said he's been involved with the Republic Party for a long time and may have met Sedia at an event, but politics didn't play into the decision to hire Sedia.
"He has a solid resume behind him," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he's going to do a great job with the town."
Republicans took control of the council this year, after Starkey unseated Democrat Joe Cinko and Alan Brooks prevailed over Democrat Connee Trepton in last fall's general election.
As the meeting came to an end, Tanis asked Enslen if he could stay to help Sedia transition in.
Enslen said, "I will not. You just terminated me."
Kramer and Schultz left and did not return for a Redevelopment Commission meeting that followed the council session.
