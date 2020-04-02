You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: East Chicago woman dies after being ejected from vehicle
UPDATE: East Chicago woman dies after being ejected from vehicle

A Lake County coroner's van

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — A woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80/94 after she was ejected from her vehicle. 

The victim was identified as Bianca San Juan Vasquez, 46, of East Chicago, according to the Indiana State Police.

At 1:52 p.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 6.3-mile marker of I-94 just east of the Burr Street exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

A black 2016 Toyota Rav4 was driving eastbound on I-80/94 when it struck a guardrail head-on for unknown reasons, police said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle from the impact and the Toyota ran into a Freightliner.

In addition, debris from the wreck caused another crash involving a box truck, Rot said. Rot said traffic was backed up to the state line and advised travelers to avoid the area following the wreck. 

Eastbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down for the ongoing crash investigation for four hours. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. 

By 6 p.m. all lanes were re-opened and traffic jams had dissipated, police reported. 

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. and suffered multiple blunt force injuries, according to a Lake County Coroner's report. 

Gary Fire Department, Gary EMS, Double T Towing, Hoosier Helpers and the Lake County Coroner assisted at the scene.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

