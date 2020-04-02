UPDATE: East Chicago woman dies after being ejected from vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80/94 after she was ejected from her vehicle.

The victim was identified as Bianca San Juan Vasquez, 46, of East Chicago, according to the Indiana State Police.

At 1:52 p.m. Thursday police were called to a crash at the 6.3-mile marker of I-94 just east of the Burr Street exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

A black 2016 Toyota Rav4 was driving eastbound on I-80/94 when it struck a guardrail head-on for unknown reasons, police said. The driver was ejected from the vehicle from the impact and the Toyota ran into a Freightliner.

In addition, debris from the wreck caused another crash involving a box truck, Rot said. Rot said traffic was backed up to the state line and advised travelers to avoid the area following the wreck.

Eastbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down for the ongoing crash investigation for four hours. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

By 6 p.m. all lanes were re-opened and traffic jams had dissipated, police reported.