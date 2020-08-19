UPDATE: Elementary student positive for coronavirus; health officials join doubt about test used

School officials were notified Monday evening about the positive test result involving the student. The student and a small group of fellow students, who were in close contact, are being quarantined at home, Brooks said in a letter to parents and guardians.

"Virtual learning is available to these students during quarantine," he wrote.

In addition to concerns about the reliability of certain coronavirus tests, school districts face the challenge of other testing taking three days or longer to produce results, Brooks said.

The classrooms and other areas visited by the affected students were to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the start of school Tuesday, he said.

All parents of the quarantined students and the Porter County Health Department have been notified about the positive test result, Brooks said.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at MSD of Boone Township," he wrote.

Brooks had sent out a similar letter Sunday announcing that two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The potential exposures were not associated with any schools and involved separate incidents, he told The Times Monday morning.