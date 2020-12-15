UPDATE: Escaped prisoner accused of working with teen to rob, murder landlord, court records show

The Charger moved to the 4900 block of Olcott Avenue, two gunshots were heard on the tape, and two males got back into the car before it left the area, according to documents.

Suspect on bond in 5 robbery cases

The woman later told police Taylor "be on hot stuff" and she's scared of him. She told police he has several active robbery cases and he's "going down" for them in January, records say.

Taylor was free on bond in five pending armed robbery cases and a burglary case dating back to 2018, Lake Criminal Court records show.

He was charged in June 2018 in a Hammond burglary and ordered release from custody on the condition he wear a GPS-equipped ankle monitor, documents show.

In November 2018, Taylor was arrested and charged in five felony cases linked to an attempted robbery in Munster, robberies in Hammond and a carjacking in Gary.

In the carjacking case, Taylor held a man at gunpoint in the Gary's Miller section as the man held a 2-year-old child.

Taylor led police on a chase, and the ankle monitor he was wearing helped police locate him after he ran from a vehicle and hid in a brushy area near Ogden Dunes, police said.