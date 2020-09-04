UPDATE: Escaped prisoner arrested again after hourslong manhunt, police say

The Northwest Regional SWAT team, Lake Station police, and New Chicago police served the warrant following a standoff Thursday afternoon at McGregor's home, in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.

McGregor was originally bound for Lake County Jail, but was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus for a medical issue. He then fled the building about 6:30 p.m., leading to a manhunt involving several police agencies.

Charges filed against McGregor in connection with the traffic stop included felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of an altered firearm, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license, court records show.

McGregor was driving with a passenger when a New Chicago officer stopped him on suspicion of speeding, brake light violations and failure to signal a turn. McGregor admitted he did not have a license and said he had picked up the car at the request of a friend, records allege.

The officer ordered McGregor out of the car, then found on his person a loaded handgun with its serial number filed off. McGregor told the officer the gun belonged to his friend, records allege.