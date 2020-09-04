 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner arrested again after hourslong manhunt, police say
Michael McGregor

 Provided

LAKE STATION — A man who fled a local hospital after being arrested on a warrant Thursday was again taken into police custody early Friday, officials said.

Michael McGregor, 19, of Lake Station, was arrested about 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Oklahoma Street, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said.

McGregor was not armed and was arrested without incident when police arrived, Richardson said. He was being held at Lake County Jail as of Friday morning.

McGregor's earlier arrest was connected with a Level 3 felony warrant on narcotics and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop Aug. 15 in New Chicago, according to police and court records.

McGregor also is facing charges in a Dec. 12, 2018, burglary at a former Lake Ridge Middle School employee's home in Calumet Township that led to child pornography against Aaron Lopez Saldana, 49. Saldana was sentenced to time served in February after spending 14 months in isolation at the Lake County Jail. 

McGregor last appeared in court in the burglary case Aug. 18, when attorneys said a plea agreement is possible.

Search continues after 'dangerous' prisoner escapes from Merrillville hospital, police say

The Northwest Regional SWAT team, Lake Station police, and New Chicago police served the warrant following a standoff Thursday afternoon at McGregor's home, in the 3300 block of Iowa Street.

McGregor was originally bound for Lake County Jail, but was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus for a medical issue. He then fled the building about 6:30 p.m., leading to a manhunt involving several police agencies.

Charges filed against McGregor in connection with the traffic stop included felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of an altered firearm, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license, court records show.

McGregor was driving with a passenger when a New Chicago officer stopped him on suspicion of speeding, brake light violations and failure to signal a turn. McGregor admitted he did not have a license and said he had picked up the car at the request of a friend, records allege.

Ex-teacher's aide released after serving 14 months in isolation for child porn

The officer ordered McGregor out of the car, then found on his person a loaded handgun with its serial number filed off. McGregor told the officer the gun belonged to his friend, records allege.

As police searched the vehicle, they found a glass pipe and about 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, records allege.

McGregor allegedly identified the substance as methamphetamine, but he and his passenger both denied it belonged to them, records allege.

New charges against McGregor were pending as of Friday morning, Richardson said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

