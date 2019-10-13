An 18-year-old woman has died following a Thursday shooting at River Oaks Mall, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Christin Ross, of Calumet City, was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Saturday, records show.
"My heart is at the heaviest it's ever been and doing my (hardest) to stay strong dealing with this. One of the victims of the recent River Oaks Mall shooting was my 18-year-old, beautiful daughter Christin Leshay Ross," Christin's father, Chris Ross, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"She was pronounced brain dead from several gunshots to the head and arm. She has passed yesterday and is now away from this evil ... world."
Chris Ross ended his viral post with a simple plea: Stop the senseless shooting.
The teen was one of two victims injured in the shooting that police said was "targeted at (a) specific group of people and (was) not a random act of violence."
Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:55 p.m. Thursday. Christin Ross and a 17-year-old male were injured by gunfire and both were taken to area hospitals.
The status of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time.
The mall closed early Thursday, around 7 p.m. Usually, the mall closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Johnathan Williams, of University Park, said he had just entered the mall “20 seconds” prior when he heard someone say “They shooting, they shooting.”
Williams sought shelter in a nearby store, where shop owners pulled down a security cage. When he approached the front of the store, Williams said, "there was blood everywhere."
Calumet City police, Dolton police and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
On Friday, investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video footage and interviewing witnesses, according to a news release.
Check back on nwi.com as this story develops.