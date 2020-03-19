UPDATE: Feds will 'aggressively' punish, prosecute COVID-19 scam artists, criminals

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana is asking coronavirus-related scams be reported immediately to authorities.

In the midst of this national emergency, Indiana citizens are concerned about their health, family and friends, schools, jobs, the economy and more, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a news release.

“One thing that should not be a concern for our citizens is being a victim of crime, by either fraud or by force. Unfortunately, criminals will attempt to take advantage of this situation in multiple ways. New scams will emerge, particularly those that target the elderly, the sick, and the economically disadvantaged. Ongoing scams will continue, as will violent and property crime," he said.

Local authorities have noted a spike in COVID-19 scams in the last week, popping up in emails and unsolicited phone calls.

The Michigan City Police Department said Thursday some scammers are claiming they have vaccinations or vital supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, for sale.

Others are requesting donations to help fund a vaccine or sending unsolicited work from home emails.

Kirsch pledged his office would continue investigating and prosecuting such crimes, undeterred.