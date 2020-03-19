UPDATE: Feds will 'aggressively' punish, prosecute COVID-19 scam artists, criminals

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Indiana is asking coronavirus-related scams be reported immediately to authorities.
In the midst of this national emergency, Indiana citizens are concerned about their health, family and friends, schools, jobs, the economy and more, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said in a news release.
“One thing that should not be a concern for our citizens is being a victim of crime, by either fraud or by force. Unfortunately, criminals will attempt to take advantage of this situation in multiple ways. New scams will emerge, particularly those that target the elderly, the sick, and the economically disadvantaged. Ongoing scams will continue, as will violent and property crime," he said.
Local authorities have noted a spike in COVID-19 scams in the last week, popping up in emails and unsolicited phone calls.
The Michigan City Police Department said Thursday some scammers are claiming they have vaccinations or vital supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, for sale.
Others are requesting donations to help fund a vaccine or sending unsolicited work from home emails.
Kirsch pledged his office would continue investigating and prosecuting such crimes, undeterred.
“Criminals, including fraudsters, will not find a safe harbor. My office will work closely with our state and local counterparts and with federal, state, and local law enforcement to aggressively pursue and punish criminal wrongdoers, especially those who prey upon the most vulnerable during this time. If you are considering ways in which to criminally take advantage of our vulnerabilities, I strongly urge you to consider the severe consequences you will face when you are caught," he said.
Kirsch said he has appointed Asst. U.S. Attorney Gary Bell, who heads the office’s Criminal Division, to coordinate the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 schemes. Such scams can be reported to Bell by calling 219-937-5656.
Scams should also be forwarded to the Indiana FBI office at 317-595-4000.
The Michigan City Police Department on Thursday warned the public to take precautions to avoid falling for these scams.
"Do your research before sending money to an unknown location," the department stated.
Suspicious emails or phone calls can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.
Tips from the Federal Trade Commission:
• Don’t click on links from unknown sources. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. For more information about the coronavirus, contact the CDC and the World Health Organization.
• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19 — online or in stores.
• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.