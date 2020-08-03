You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Fight breaks out between groups at Southlake Mall, officials say
UPDATE: Fight breaks out between groups at Southlake Mall, officials say

Officials said a fight broke out between two groups Sunday at Southlake Mall. The people involved were gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

HOBART — Police responded to a report of a brawl at Southlake Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Hobart officers were told the fight involved two groups about 2:50 p.m. near 2 Cute Clothing.

At the scene, store managers told police the groups already had left by the time officers arrived.

Investigators believe the fight to be an isolated incident that involved people who knew each other, police said.

Hobart police Cmdr. James Gonzales said there were no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Watch now: Fight breaks out between group at Southlake Mall (Warning: graphic language)

A video of the incident uploaded Sunday showed a fight between two people that escalated into an all-out brawl between two groups.

People in the video could be seen throwing punches and kicks, circling around clothing racks inside the store and tackling others to the floor.

Additional details on the incident were not available Monday.

Josh Huddlestun, a councilman for Hobart's 2nd District, acknowledged the brawl in a Facebook post, calling on an end to fights at the mall.

Huddlestun described the violent episodes as "a series of unfortunate events," adding, "with the pressures on retail, it’s unfortunate that some shoppers don’t feel safe going there."

Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales addressed the recent fights captured on video in a statement to The Times as isolated incidents, but characteristic of behaviors that "seem to be trending upward."

"This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated," Gonzales said. "If you find yourself in a confrontation, please walk away and leave the mall or attempt to peacefully solve the conflict."

The police captain encouraged parents and guardians not to drop teenagers off at the mall, but to accompany them while shopping.

"People are trying to return back to a sense of normalcy by doing things they used to do and enjoy," Gonzales said. "When individuals are fighting with one another and causing large disturbances, this discourages people to return to the mall."

Anyone who believes they are witnessing or are a victim of battery within the mall is encouraged to dial 9-1-1 and share their location. The Hobart Police Department requests anyone with video evidence remain at the scene and provide information to a responding officer.

Information can also be relayed to police through the Hobart Police Department Facebook page or on Twitter, using the handle @hobartpolice.

