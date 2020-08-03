UPDATE: Fight breaks out between groups at Southlake Mall, officials say

Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales addressed the recent fights captured on video in a statement to The Times as isolated incidents, but characteristic of behaviors that "seem to be trending upward."

"This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated," Gonzales said. "If you find yourself in a confrontation, please walk away and leave the mall or attempt to peacefully solve the conflict."

The police captain encouraged parents and guardians not to drop teenagers off at the mall, but to accompany them while shopping.

"People are trying to return back to a sense of normalcy by doing things they used to do and enjoy," Gonzales said. "When individuals are fighting with one another and causing large disturbances, this discourages people to return to the mall."

Anyone who believes they are witnessing or are a victim of battery within the mall is encouraged to dial 9-1-1 and share their location. The Hobart Police Department requests anyone with video evidence remain at the scene and provide information to a responding officer.