Two cars sit along Insterstate 80/94 following a wreck Saturday. Between 1 and 2 p.m., state troopers responded to a flurry of car wrecks on I-80/94 between the Portage and Chesterton exits due to icy roads.
A visitor to Whihala Beach ducks out from the high winds and spray on Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Flags nearby 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting wave in the high winds on Saturday while the belfry of St. John the Baptist Church is seen in the background.
Waves batter the rocks and sand along Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
Geese stay afloat on some choppy waters on Saturday in Hammond's Wolf Lake.
Visitors briefly snap photos on their cellphones of the waves at Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting before returning to the comfort of their vehicles.
Waves crash on Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
Water sloshes around the marina Saturday at Whiting's Whihala Beach.
The array of flags near 119th Street in Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting wave in the high winds on Saturday.
Visitors quickly snap photos at Whiahala Beach in Whiting on Saturday before heading back into the comfort of their vehicles.
Choppy waters move around the shoreline on Saturday at Whiting's Whihala Beach.
Waves move along Lake Michigan's south shore between Whihala Beach and ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor on Saturday.
With high water and gusting winds Saturday, the erosion problem at Portage’s Lakefront and Riverwalk is mounting, said Portage Mayor Sue Lynch.
Flooding in Lake County’s low areas and agricultural fields pushed water onto rural roadways, such as on 117th Avenue and Decatur Street in Winfield.
On Saturday afternoon first responders were called to a minor injury crash on Indiana 2 and County Road 700 West, north of Hebron, according to the Boone Grove Fire Department.
Waves crash on the Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
Vehicles traverse around flooded curbs on Saturday on Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting.
The weeds wave in the high winds Saturday near the war memorial in Whiting.
Snow begins descending in the late afternoon Saturday in Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion.
A downpour of rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures are causing lakeshore erosion, flooding and treacherous travel condition throughout Northwest Indiana.
Between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a flurry of car wrecks on Interstate 80/94 between the Portage and Chesterton exits, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. Rot said there were a about dozen slide-offs and about a dozen crashes during a small period of time due to standing water icing over, but as of 3:30 p.m., roads were clear again.
As the evening comes, more icy conditions are expected and Rot said drivers should follow winter precautions such as reducing speed, increasing following distance, keeping a full tank of gas, storing a blanket in the car and having a fully charged cellphone.
The Indiana Department of Transportation warned of slick conditions as temperatures begin to drop in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. As of 1 p.m. Saturday the department’s crews changed to snow and ice operations after spending 24 hours managing heavy rain and high water.
Drivers are urged to not travel Saturday due to icy roads, bridges, ramps and overpasses, INDOT said. If drivers must travel, they should drive slowly with caution.
After declaring an emergency for lakeshore erosion in Portage’s Lakefront and Riverwalk, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said what she saw on the beach Saturday was “tragic.” She said she and many others were lined up in cars taking photos and video of the lakeshore.
“The lake is really beating the shoreline today,” Lynch said. “Today is living proof that the lakeshore can’t take the beating without us stepping in and taking action. We need to stay on this.”
Lynch said after the storm has passed she plans to do a reassessment of the damage and plans to call national lakeshore officials Monday to implore the need for assistance. Until then, Lynch cautioned park visitors to exercise great caution and to keep a far distance between them and the lakefront.
“Don’t go too close, it’s very dangerous,” Lynch said. “Stay in your car. The last thing we want is to have to have our emergency responders out in conditions like this.”
In addition, videos of Washington Park and Beach in Michigan City and Hammond’s Lakefront Park show flooding and high waves wreaking havoc on the lakefronts.
Washington Park had water reaching above the park’s dividing walls and flooding up to the lakeside restaurant, Sunset Grille. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott shot video of Lakefront Park’s shore being battered by waves, saying 14-foot waves were causing large amounts of sand to be washed away from the beach, eventually causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Whiting Lakefront Park similarly saw high waves crashing over barriers.
On Saturday morning a lakeshore flood warning was issued that will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for Lake County shorelines. Significant lakeshore flooding and wind gusts of up to 50 mph will continue throughout the day, with waves reaching 14 to 18 feet high.
The nearly record-high lake levels will further erode already embattled areas of shoreline and beach and vulnerable structures along the shore may be damaged. Flood-prone paths and roadways along the lakeshore will likely be closed for a lengthy period and motorists are asked to heed any closures and keep distance from the lake’s edge.
Rising rivers
A flood warning was issued Saturday afternoon for the Little Calumet River at Hohman Avenue in Munster and at Ind. 912 in Hammond downstream. The warning will be in effect until Monday morning. Concerning the Little Calumet River, minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
As of noon Saturday, the water level was at 12.2 feet, which is 0.2 feet above the flood level. The river is predicted to continue rising before reaching nearly 15 feet by Sunday morning. If the river reaches 15.5 feet, Columbia Avenue may be shut down at the levee in Hammond and Munster so crews can install temporary flooding protection. The river is expected to fall below flood levels by Monday morning.
In addition, a flood warning was issued for Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton counties; Kankakee River at Dunns Bridge affecting Porter County; Kankakee River near Kouts affecting Porter and Jasper counties; Iroquois River near Rensselaer affecting Jasper County; and Iroquois near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Water-logged roads
Flooding in Lake County’s low areas and agricultural fields pushed water onto rural roadways, such as on 117th Avenue and Decatur Street in Winfield.
High water also caused the southbound right lane of Calumet Avenue at 129th Street in Hammond to be shut down.
The Porter County Stormwater Department said as of Saturday morning, the county saw 2 ½ to 3 ½ inches of rainfall, causing water levels in storm water infrastructure to fill up major tributaries.
Many ditches have reached water capacity, including Cornell Ditch, which has caused County Road 500 West to be shut down between County Road 500 South and County Road 650 South, according to the department.
In addition, water in Cobb Ditch is beginning to reach the bridges at County Road 450 South and County Road 600 South and water in Phillips Ditch is lapping at the bridge at County Road 250 West. The Ludington Ditch has reached the top of the bank, and Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs said further flooding is being prepared for and contractors have been deployed to remove debris from culverts.
The Porter County Highway Department reported road closures, including a portion of Millport Drive between McCool and Long Run roads; County Road 1300 North between County Road 375 East and Juniper Road; County Road 400 North between County Roads 475 West and 375 West; and County Road 500 West between County Roads 500 South and 650 South. Some of Porter County’s rural roads were also reported as open but with high water levels nearby.
Weather advisories
A mix of rain and snow throughout Saturday will give way to a period of moderate to briefly heavy snow Saturday evening around 6 p.m., combined with strong winds, the National Weather Service said.
Saturday morning the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Lake and Porter counties, specifically naming Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton. The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday as a mix of rain and snow is expected to accumulate up to 2 to 4 inches, with the highest accumulation in the most northern portions of the counties.
The advisory comes with an elevated ice accumulation risk and elevated snow and sleet risk.
Travel is expected to be impacted as icy conditions are expected on roads and blowing snow could affect visibility.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.