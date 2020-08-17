UPDATE: Good Samaritan tells of saving 2 teens in high waves; fire chief says crews did 'all they could' during rescue

PORTAGE — One day after pulling two teens out of the rough surf along the city's lakefront, Jeremiah Schwanke returned Monday to watch as a diver recovered the body of a 16-year-old, whom he was unable to locate in Sunday's high waves.
"People need to be safe out there because it's not a joke," the Lakes of the Four Seasons resident said.
Schwanke, who just happened to be in the area at the right time riding his Sea-Doo watercraft while wearing a life jacket, was upset the public was allowed to enter such rough water and that no lifeguards were on scene.
"No one is out there telling them, 'Do not go into the water,'" he said.
A group of five male teens from Illinois was swimming at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk about 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under, state officials said.
While lauded for his heroic efforts, the 34-year-old Schwanke also was angry that responding rescue officials did not join him in the water as he struggled to bring the young people to shore.
A dramatic video captured by a beachgoer shows Schwanke battling waves and navigating around boulders in the water as he carried the limp body of one teen to shore while officials wearing life jackets remained on a boat and a nearby break wall.
"I just feel that more could have been done," he said.
Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby said his firefighters did all they could to reach Schwanke and the teen, "but the size and the strength of the waves and the rock and debris in the water made entry at that point unsafe and almost impossible without injury."
"The bystander (Schwanke) was directed to the other side of the rocks and debris toward the beach area by fire personnel to facilitate removing the person from the water quicker and safer where immediate Advanced Life Support treatment could be initiated," Sosby said.
"Two Portage Fire personnel and another bystander entered the water at the beach area and assisted the first bystander with the unconscious person. Other fire personnel began moving equipment to the beach area so medical treatment could begin as soon as possible."
Schwanke's concerns echo, in part, those of Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, who asked Monday, "Why are people allowed to continue to swim at these beaches when clearly Indiana Dunes State Park closed its water to swimmers because of the red flag conditions?"
Benjamin asked why the local beaches in question, which are within the jurisdiction of Indiana Dunes National Park, are allowed to operate "without lifeguards, beach signage, beach flags, rescue equipment?"
"Why are people allowed to swim when there's a report of a missing swimmer?" he asked. "Why does someone have to die before the water is cleared of swimmers?"
No one was available Monday at the Indiana Dunes National Park for comment.
"People aren't listening," Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, said Sunday.
"They need to get out of the water," she said. "Not even (go) waist deep because the rip currents are pulling so hard."
A group of five male teens from Illinois were swimming at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site around 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under, Millefoglie said.
Two of the five Illinois teens rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after Schwanke stepped in, Millefoglie had said. One of the teens was released from the hospital, while another remained in critical condition, she had said.
The body of another teen from the group was recovered at 11:12 a.m. Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The body was discovered in 7 feet of water near the break wall at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk by a diver with the Portage Fire Department, the DNR said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Schwanke said his Sea-Doo was damaged beyond repair during his rescue efforts.
Officers also responded Sunday to a drowning a little farther to the east at Porter Beach.
That 21-year-old man from Illinois died at 11:54 p.m. Sunday at Porter Regional Hospital, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
Benjamin said he was on the beach when that victim was pulled from the water.
"I assisted in performing CPR until the first responders returned," he said.
A beach hazard warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the Lake and Porter County lakefronts, according to the National Weather Service.
High waves reaching 6 feet, rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are predicted by the NWS.
"Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures," the Weather Service warns. "Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures."
Sosby also urged beachgoers to stay out of the water when hazardous conditions are declared.
"It creates very dangerous swimming conditions and even more dangerous conditions for rescuers and first responders," Sosby said.
According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been 32 drownings, along with one unknown condition, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Friday.
