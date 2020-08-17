UPDATE: Good Samaritan tells of saving 2 teens in high waves; fire chief says crews did 'all they could' during rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — One day after pulling two teens out of the rough surf along the city's lakefront, Jeremiah Schwanke returned Monday to watch as a diver recovered the body of a 16-year-old, whom he was unable to locate in Sunday's high waves.

"People need to be safe out there because it's not a joke," the Lakes of the Four Seasons resident said.

Schwanke, who just happened to be in the area at the right time riding his Sea-Doo watercraft while wearing a life jacket, was upset the public was allowed to enter such rough water and that no lifeguards were on scene.

"No one is out there telling them, 'Do not go into the water,'" he said.

A group of five male teens from Illinois was swimming at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk about 11 a.m. Sunday when the waves pulled them under, state officials said.

While lauded for his heroic efforts, the 34-year-old Schwanke also was angry that responding rescue officials did not join him in the water as he struggled to bring the young people to shore.

A dramatic video captured by a beachgoer shows Schwanke battling waves and navigating around boulders in the water as he carried the limp body of one teen to shore while officials wearing life jackets remained on a boat and a nearby break wall.