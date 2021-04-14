UPDATE: Gunshot victim from standoff in stable condition; 3 children removed from home, police say

GARY — Police and a SWAT team swarmed a house Wednesday after a woman was shot and the suspected shooter barricaded herself inside, authorities said.
As of Wednesday night, the gunshot victim was in stable condition and detectives were able to speak with her, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. The investigation is ongoing and police are working toward presenting criminal charges to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office within a 48-hour period.
Lakeysha Ambrose, a sister of the shooting victim, said her sister was shot outside the home in the 2000 block of Vermont Street by a neighbor, with whom the family has had an ongoing feud. Ambrose said her sister is six to seven months pregnant.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to her leg.
Police were called to the scene at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
Officers found the shooting victim and learned a female suspect, who is believed to be in her 40s, had barricaded herself inside a nearby home, police said.
"Additional units were requested to the scene, and members of the Gary SWAT team were activated," Gary police said in a news release.
A SWAT negotiator was able to talk the suspect out of the house without further incident. Three children inside with the woman were removed from the home, police said.
Police said two females were being detained for questioning.
The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured, police said.
Crime scene investigators were working at the scene through the afternoon. Lake County and Hammond police and a District 1 tactical team assisted, Gary police said.
