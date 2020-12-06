UPDATE: Hammond man found shot to death in East Chicago's Harbor section

EAST CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Hammond man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head Sunday morning in the city's Harbor section, police and coroner's officials said.

Angel Castaneda was identified Sunday afternoon as the man found dead in the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard in East Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Castaneda's grandmother, Margaret Rubalcava, said this is the second grandchild she has lost to gun violence.

"We're so tired of guns. I'm so tired of guns," she said. "I don't want no more people to die. I'm sick to my stomach."

Castaneda had been troubled lately, but his family loved him, she said.

His cousin, Ashley Miranda, 26, was killed Oct. 3, 2019, when someone in a white SUV opened fire on the vehicle in which she was riding in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. No charges have been filed in her homicide.

"Ashley loved Angel so much," Rubalcava said. "She used to treat him like a baby."

Rubalcava said she kept thinking about Castaneda late Saturday and began praying for him.

When she walked out of her home Sunday morning, she could see the police cars, she said.