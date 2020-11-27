UPDATE: Hammond man stabbed to death at his home on Thanksgiving

HAMMOND — A man was stabbed to death inside his home Thanksgiving night, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.

Montral Miller, 44, was found lying dead on a floor inside by officers who responded about 10:50 p.m. to the home near Rimbach Street and State Line Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Miller suffered a stab wound to his leg, police said.

Investigators believe Miller's death stemmed from a fight with someone he knew, Kellogg said.

Miller was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office said Miller lived at the home. Police said Miller's last known address was in East Chicago but did not dispute a coroner's release.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.

