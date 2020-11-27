UPDATE: Hammond man stabbed to death at his home on Thanksgiving

HAMMOND — A man was stabbed to death inside his home Thanksgiving night, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.
Montral Miller, 44, was found lying dead on a floor inside by officers who responded about 10:50 p.m. to the home near Rimbach Street and State Line Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Miller suffered a stab wound to his leg, police said.
Investigators believe Miller's death stemmed from a fight with someone he knew, Kellogg said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Miller was pronounced dead shortly after midnight, the coroner's office said.
The coroner's office said Miller lived at the home. Police said Miller's last known address was in East Chicago but did not dispute a coroner's release.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.
Aaliyah Bowden
Alejandro Velez
Alyssa Lunsford
Amber Hernandez
Anthony Flora
Anthony Luipold
Anthony Townsell
Anthony Williams
Antonio Cook
Ara Devonna Polk
Brandon Stukowski
Brian Hollis
Chad Jeffrey Cooper
Charles Jordan
Christopher Brown
Clayton Cooper
Climmie Carter
Deambra Levingston
Deonlashawn Simmons
Deveonne Hathaway
Dionte Vaughn
Elizabeth Defatima Walton
Eric Donald Wathern
Erin Escorza
Francisco Gomez Alonso
Frank Mesa
Gerald Douglas McDaniel
Harvest Dawn Householder
Ian Nagel
Jack Havlin
Jared Cordell Hoard
Jerome David Willis Jr.
Jody Skipper
Jonathon Barnes
Judith Owens
Kathryn Dershem
Kevin Mezzacapo
Kimberly Roe
Kyra Lewis
Leon Doyle
Lisa Ashley Longoria
Marco Soriano
Mark Carroll
Marlon Denell Bady Sr.
Marta Rodriguez
Marzell Leroy Walden Sr.
Michael Bissonette
Michael Boehm Jr
Michael Dearce
Michael O'Neal
Michael Wells
Nathaniel Robinson
Nicholas Andrew Pelissier
Niko Landin Rodriguez
O.B. McCuiston
Othello Harris
Paul Hart
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip David Guzman Jr.
Pierre Harris
Ranulfo Aviles-Lopez
Reginald Randall
Robert Ernest Babcock
Robert Miller
Robert Powell
Sean M. Campbell
Sergio Diaz
Shantwoin Dupree Jones
Shenise Laney
Stephanie Bermudez
Steven Mann
Taqailsha Farmer
Tevonte Smith
Thomas James Dalton
Tyrone David Hulitt
Tywan Locke
Vlado Kozlina
Xavier Hernandez Medina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!