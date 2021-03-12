 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Hammond shooting leaves teen boy dead, authorities say
UPDATE: Hammond shooting leaves teen boy dead, authorities say

HAMMOND — A shooting late Thursday left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.

Jesus Castillo, of Hammond, was found dead following the shooting, which occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Kennedy Avenue, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Lake County coroner's investigators were called later, about 3:40 a.m. Friday, regarding Castillo's death. They responded to the 6100 block of Marshall Avenue, near the scene of the shooting, a release states.

Castilo was pronounced dead about 4:25 a.m.

The release listed Castillo's cause and manner of death as pending.

An investigation remains ongoing, Kellogg said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Cpl. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967 or Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Kellogg said.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

