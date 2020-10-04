UPDATE: Head-on crash leaves 1 dead; Officers rescue other motorist before vehicle catches fire

HOBART — A head-on crash between two vehicles left one male motorist dead and another hospitalized for her injuries.
Hobart Police responded to the 3400 block of N. Hobart Road early Sunday for a report of a traffic collision. Officers located two vehicles with both motorists trapped and unconscious, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Officers attempted to gain entry into one of the vehicles, driven by a male, but were unable to gain access due to the severity of the damage.
The driver, who died from his injuries at the scene, was identified by the Lake County coroner as Justin Davis, 40, of Hammond.
When officers tried to gain entry into the second vehicle, they were able to successfully remove a 34-year-old Lake Station woman. Shortly after her extraction, her vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames, Capt. Gonzales said.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The accident is under investigation by an Accident Reconstruction Investigator with the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Evidence indicates alcohol or drugs may have been a factor, Gonzales said.
A witness told police she was traveling south in the 3400 block of N. Hobart Road when she saw headlights in her rearview mirror approaching her vehicle at a high rate of speed. She said the vehicle swerved into the northbound lane to pass her and then collided with another vehicle in the northbound lane.
"This is a tragic accident; our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the decedent and the surviving driver who is being treated for her injuries," Gonzales said.
Hobart Fire assisted at the scene.
Anyone with any additional information can contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-3406 or by email nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
