UPDATE: Hobart police take about 20 reports of damage with BB guns over 10 days, official says

A day after Portage police announced the search for an individual suspected of shooting several cars with a BB gun, a Hobart police official said officers took up to 20 reports of damaged property involving BB guns over the past 10 days.

Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said Thursday that officers hadn't obtained any "real solid leads" as of Thursday but continue to investigate.

"From what I understand, these BB gun mischiefs have been occurring in Lake Station and Gary, too," Gonzales said.

Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said the Department has also taken similar reports and that investigators are following "very strong leads" but declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

Gary police did not immediately respond to inquiries.

A Hobart resident said he made a police report Wednesday after his car was struck by BB pellets while parked on the street the day before.

A photograph of the damage shared with The Times shows the car's rear passenger window was shattered.