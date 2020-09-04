UPDATE: I-65 traffic resumes after 4 separate crashes near U.S. 30, police say

×
Traffic backups were extensive in the northbound lanes of I-65 near 73rd Avenue Friday afternoon. Several crashes on the interstate disrupted traffic, police said.
A crash in a northbound lane of I-65 near 61st Avenue caused traffic backups Friday afternoon. Indiana State Police were responding to several other crashes on the interstate.
A crash in the northbound lanes of I-65 caused heavy backups near mile marker 253 about noon Friday. Police say they were responding to several accidents in a construction zone area near U.S. 30.
LAKE COUNTY — All northbound lanes of I-65 near U.S. 30 were reopened Friday afternoon, shortly following four separate crashes involving semitrailers, police said.
Traffic had been disrupted for about an hour while police cleared the scenes of the crashes, all of which happened in a construction zone, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.
Investigations were ongoing but continued in the shoulder lanes, Rot said.
Backups began after a semi crashed near the 255 mile marker about noon. Subsequent crashes followed shortly thereafter, Rot said.
As of about 1:15 p.m., police said it did not appear anyone was injured in the collisions.
Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
