UPDATE: I-65 traffic resumes after 4 separate crashes near U.S. 30, police say

LAKE COUNTY — All northbound lanes of I-65 near U.S. 30 were reopened Friday afternoon, shortly following four separate crashes involving semitrailers, police said.

Traffic had been disrupted for about an hour while police cleared the scenes of the crashes, all of which happened in a construction zone, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Investigations were ongoing but continued in the shoulder lanes, Rot said.

Backups began after a semi crashed near the 255 mile marker about noon. Subsequent crashes followed shortly thereafter, Rot said.

As of about 1:15 p.m., police said it did not appear anyone was injured in the collisions.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

