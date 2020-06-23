UPDATE: Identity released of missing swimmer found at Indiana Dunes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTERTON — An 18-year-old victim was found Tuesday afternoon during a search for a swimmer reported missing in the waters off the Indiana Dunes State Park.

Dominic Snovicky, of Plainfield, Illinois, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital after he was recovered from the lake, said Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.

After lifesaving measures were performed on Snovicky, he was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., the coroner said. The investigation into the drowning remains ongoing.

The man's body was found at 12:30 p.m. by members of the Portage Fire Department near the Indiana Dunes National Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

State park lifeguards were notified a person was missing in the water about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Witnesses on the west end of the beach saw a person being struck by a wave and not resurfacing.

Responders were actively searching the area about noon. Waters were closed to swimmers as officials conducted their search, Brock said.