You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Identity released of missing swimmer found at Indiana Dunes
breaking alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Identity released of missing swimmer found at Indiana Dunes

{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — An 18-year-old victim was found Tuesday afternoon during a search for a swimmer reported missing in the waters off the Indiana Dunes State Park.

Dominic Snovicky, of Plainfield, Illinois, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital after he was recovered from the lake, said Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.  

After lifesaving measures were performed on Snovicky, he was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., the coroner said. The investigation into the drowning remains ongoing. 

The man's body was found at 12:30 p.m. by members of the Portage Fire Department near the Indiana Dunes National Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

State park lifeguards were notified a person was missing in the water about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Witnesses on the west end of the beach saw a person being struck by a wave and not resurfacing. 

Responders were actively searching the area about noon. Waters were closed to swimmers as officials conducted their search, Brock said.

It appeared Porter Fire Department personnel pulled a person out of the water and transported the person onto a Portage water rescue boat, which transported the individual away from the beach, a Times photographer at the scene reported.

Also at the scene were dive and rescue teams from Crown Point, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Portage, the Lake County sheriff's department and the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Porter and LaPorte counties earlier Tuesday due to the potential for high waves and strong currents.

Waves were expected to reach 3 to 6 feet high at affected areas, forecasters said.

Beach hazards statements were in effect until 3 p.m. in Porter County and 4 p.m. in LaPorte County Tuesday, updated forecasts showed.

Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report. 

Gallery: Waves batter lakefront amid high waves, record-high lake levels

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 devastates remote village in Amazon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts