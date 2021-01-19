UPDATE: Ill. 394 shooting leaves 1 in critical condition; 3 uninjured, police say

GLENWOOD — One person suffered life-threatening injuries, but three others were uninjured in a shooting that broke out late Monday on Ill. 394, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded about 8:20 p.m. to the shooting, which occurred in southbound lanes of the expressway at Glenwood-Dyer Road, said Trooper Jayme Bufford, ISP Northern Region's public information officer.

Police blocked off a section of the interstate in the area, including near Thornton-Lansing Road, where they set up crime scene markers and tape.

A blue four-door sedan was draped in crime scene tape facing north in the shoulder of southbound lanes of the expressway at that location.

It appeared police had at least one person in custody.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Ill. 394 were closed about 8:50 p.m. while police investigated, then reopened about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Bufford said.

Traffic was at a standstill between the scene of the shooting and Thornton-Lansing Road, with backups as far east as the Interstate 80/94 interchange, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Bufford said an investigation was "in its infancy" and that more information would be released as it becomes available.