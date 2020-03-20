UPDATE: Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

The first Illinois community to impose a stay-at-home order was the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

As of Friday afternoon, Illinois reported 585 cases of COVID-19 in 25 counties, and five deaths. The latest patient to die is a woman in her 70s from Cook County.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ordered anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the disease to stay indoors, formalizing advice issued by health officials.