UPDATE: Illinois man nabbed in July homicide of 18-year-old

CROWN POINT — A woman told police she helped lure an 18-year-old Lynwood man to Gary in July so her boyfriend and his three associates could kill him, court records allege.
Jacquice Baylock, 18, was shot multiple times about 6:40 p.m. July 1 in the 1800 block of Taney Place and later died at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.
Recently unsealed court records allege Laquan M. Tolliver, 19, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was among four men involved in Baylock's robbery and shooting death.
Tolliver was extradited last week from Will County, Illinois, to Lake County to face charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
He was being held without bond. His initial appearance had not yet been scheduled, online court records showed.
No public record of criminal charges against the other three men could be located Tuesday.
According to court records, the woman told police her boyfriend was jealous of Baylock because she had spent the night with him on at least two occasions.
She and the boyfriend had been together for several years and have children, but she had become interested in talking to Baylock, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
The woman told police her boyfriend became angry with her July 1 and made her text Baylock, setting in motion a plan to lure him outside and kill him.
The boyfriend provided a stolen silver or gray car for her to use to pick up Baylock in Lynwood, and the boyfriend, Tolliver and others followed in a stolen black car, records allege.
The men provided her with a location in Gary, and the boyfriend allegedly told her she would "die in that car with him" if she didn't comply with his orders.
When they arrived at the location in Gary, the boyfriend and another man shot Baylock and took cash he dropped as he ran from them, records state. Tolliver was a back seat passenger in the second car, records allege.
The woman told police she was pulled from the first car and placed in the the second car during the shooting, and the group allegedly fled back into Illinois on the expressway.
The woman claimed she stared out a window as they drove, trying not to show any emotion because she was scared for her own safety.
She first talked to police in November, after she was arrested on a warrant in an unrelated case. There was no public record of charges filed against her in Baylock's homicide.
