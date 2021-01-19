UPDATE: Illinois man nabbed in July homicide of 18-year-old

The boyfriend provided a stolen silver or gray car for her to use to pick up Baylock in Lynwood, and the boyfriend, Tolliver and others followed in a stolen black car, records allege.

The men provided her with a location in Gary, and the boyfriend allegedly told her she would "die in that car with him" if she didn't comply with his orders.

When they arrived at the location in Gary, the boyfriend and another man shot Baylock and took cash he dropped as he ran from them, records state. Tolliver was a back seat passenger in the second car, records allege.

The woman told police she was pulled from the first car and placed in the the second car during the shooting, and the group allegedly fled back into Illinois on the expressway.

The woman claimed she stared out a window as they drove, trying not to show any emotion because she was scared for her own safety.

She first talked to police in November, after she was arrested on a warrant in an unrelated case. There was no public record of charges filed against her in Baylock's homicide.