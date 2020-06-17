You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Ind. 51 lanes reopened, motorcyclist airlifted after crash
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Ind. 51 lanes reopened, motorcyclist airlifted after crash

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Chicago area trauma center after crashing at Ind. State Road 51 early Wednesday, fire officials said.

All lanes of the road were reopened about 8:15 a.m. after being closed briefly, officials said.

Lake Station Fire Department responded after 7:22 a.m. for a report of a crash at Ind. State Road 51 between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue for a report of a crash, EMS Chief Laura Bolsega said.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Ind. State Road 51 when he crashed into a vehicle exiting a nearby business, Bolsega said.

The man was thrown about 20 feet from the motorcycle, where responders found him. No one else was injured in the crash, Bolsega said.

All lanes of the road between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue were closed about 20 minutes as responders cleared the scene.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mom and children hike hundreds of miles to escape lockdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts