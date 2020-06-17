UPDATE: Ind. 51 lanes reopened, motorcyclist airlifted after crash

LAKE COUNTY – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Chicago area trauma center after crashing at Ind. State Road 51 early Wednesday, fire officials said.
All lanes of the road were reopened about 8:15 a.m. after being closed briefly, officials said.
Lake Station Fire Department responded after 7:22 a.m. for a report of a crash at Ind. State Road 51 between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue for a report of a crash, EMS Chief Laura Bolsega said.
The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Ind. State Road 51 when he crashed into a vehicle exiting a nearby business, Bolsega said.
The man was thrown about 20 feet from the motorcycle, where responders found him. No one else was injured in the crash, Bolsega said.
All lanes of the road between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue were closed about 20 minutes as responders cleared the scene.
