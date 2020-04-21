UPDATE: Indiana officers shoot, critically wound man during pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two police officers shot and critically wounded a man in a parking lot early Tuesday after he pointed a handgun at them during a foot chase, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting near downtown Lafayette, which came after a reported domestic disturbance, Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department told WLFI-TV.

Police said the wounded man, Trevor Bowie, 29, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

A woman who had reported a domestic disturbance shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday told responding officers that her boyfriend, Bowie, had stolen her handgun and fled the scene, police said.

Officers began searching for Bowie in the area before they spotted him and a foot pursuit ensued.

During that chase, Bowie pointed a handgun at the officers in a parking lot and two Lafayette police officers responded by firing at Bowie and striking him, police said.

The two officers were placed on paid leave pending an investigation and a review by the department’s firearm review board, per department policy, the Journal & Courier reported.