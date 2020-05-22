UPDATE: Lake County Fair canceled

She said LaPorte’s 4H youth organization has decided not to participate in the fair this year, but LaPorte’s fair has never been cancelled in its 174 year history, “but this pandemic has made everyone have to stop and consider carefully .”

Porter County Fair manager David Bagnall said there is no decision yet on whether to hold or cancel the Porter County Fair, which is planned for July 23 to Aug. 1. He said the county's 4H youth organization will be holding a virtual exhibition of their skills, rather than a traditional one that could be viewed at the fairgrounds.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Friday of the Lake County Fair’s cancellation, “That’s disappointing. It’s a historical icon of Lake County for nearly a century.”

Ellen Wilson-Pruitt, president of the Indiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, said last month, county fairs elsewhere in the state had canceled, postponed or modified their plans, especially those held next month.

She said 4-H members have been mandated to stay away from all meetings through the end of next month in an effort to maintain social distancing.