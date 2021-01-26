UPDATE: Lake effect snow to continue for northern parts of Region Tuesday evening

A major winter storm system continued to move across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area early Tuesday, resulting in snowfall, slick roads and some crashes on major interstates.
While the snowfall had ceased for most of the Region Tuesday evening, portions of northern Lake County and Cook County are expected to see some pockets of lake effect snow continue, the National Weather Service said.
The lake effect snow will vary from light to moderate snowfall that will likely last through 8 p.m.
As of noon Tuesday, Northwest Indiana had recorded accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow. Chicago saw slightly more snow, with a recorded accumulation of 3.1 inches at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional lake effect snow may cause an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with communities closest to the lakeshore seeing the most snow. There may be some times of low visibility and travel hazards in northern Lake County Tuesday evening.
Inland communities and areas of Porter and LaPorte counties may see some additional light flurries, but no more heavy snowfall is expected, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service previously extended a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana's five counties, which lasted until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The system, which moved across the Chicago area Tuesday, was forecast to bring Chicago close to its normal snowfall levels for the winter season so far, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sodja.
Prior to the storm, Chicago picked up about 8.6 inches of snow through Jan. 24 — about only half its normal snowfall, Sodja said.
In addition to the snow, east-northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph caused Lake Michigan waves reaching 8 to 13 feet high, NWS said.
The snow-covered and icy road conditions were blamed for a state snowplow winding up on its side around 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The driver of the truck appears to have been unharmed in the crash, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.
Porter County government reported Tuesday that all of its 38 trucks had been out plowing and salting roads since 3:30 a.m.
"They are reporting that cleanup is moving a bit quicker than anticipated, but there is still significant ice remaining on the roads and snow continues to fall," according to a social media post early Tuesday. "The roads remain very slick. Residents are urged to allow additional time for traveling to work this morning and to drive very slowly."
Valparaiso police said city snowplows were also dispersed and warned motorists to stay at least three vehicle lengths behind the trucks.
Portage police dispatched extra patrols to enforce a city ordinance prohibiting prolonged parking on the paved or traveled portions of streets during a snowfall of more than 2 inches.
"Violators face a fine as well as having their vehicle impounded," police said.
Additional Region communities have similar ordinances prohibiting street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John.
Meteorologist Brian Leatherwood with NWS' Romeoville office said late Tuesday morning that a majority of the system had moved farther north than anticipated, though it was still "fairly" active locally.
"We are still seeing some snow showers out there," Leatherwood said. "This event is not over yet."
In Valparaiso, visibility was down to about 3 miles due to the snow, with temperatures below freezing about 11:30 a.m. Across the state line, Illinois began to see lake effect snow at about the same time.
On Wednesday afternoon, there's a potential for quick-moving snow that may cause up to a quarter-inch of accumulation near the lakefront.
"We can't rule out some light flurries with that system, but that one shouldn't have the impact that we're seeing with this present system," Leatherwood said.
A break from precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday and into Friday, though colder air could follow the system as it moves eastward. Much of Northwest Indiana could see temperatures in the lower teens.
Finally, another system is on track to move across the area Saturday, though it was too soon to tell if it would bring any precipitation, Leatherwood said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. Monday, meaning vehicles could not be parked on snow routes and snow may not be pushed from private property onto city streets. Illegally parked cars are subject to towing and impoundment, while illegal snow dumping may be subject to a fine.
In addition, Prince announced all city buildings and facilities were closed Tuesday because of the storm, but they are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Times staff writers Anna Ortiz and Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.