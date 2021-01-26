UPDATE: Lake effect snow to continue for northern parts of Region Tuesday evening

The system, which moved across the Chicago area Tuesday, was forecast to bring Chicago close to its normal snowfall levels for the winter season so far, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sodja.

Prior to the storm, Chicago picked up about 8.6 inches of snow through Jan. 24 — about only half its normal snowfall, Sodja said.

In addition to the snow, east-northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph caused Lake Michigan waves reaching 8 to 13 feet high, NWS said.

The snow-covered and icy road conditions were blamed for a state snowplow winding up on its side around 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The driver of the truck appears to have been unharmed in the crash, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.

Porter County government reported Tuesday that all of its 38 trucks had been out plowing and salting roads since 3:30 a.m.