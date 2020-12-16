UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crashes break out on I-65 as snow moved through NWI

Snow flurries caused several traffic accidents on Interstate 65 in the southern portion of Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning, state police said.
It was not until about 12:30 p.m. that all lanes reopened from accidents earlier in the day, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
There were some reported injuries in the crashes, but none were life-threatening, he added.
Fifield said traffic was mostly moving steadily by 1:45 p.m., besides one right lane being closed for hazmat cleanup for crashes earlier in the day. That shutdown will probably last until about 4 p.m., he said.
Earlier Wednesday, a semitrailer became stuck in a ditch while traveling southbound about on the interstate near DeMotte, prompting responders to limit traffic to just one lane about 7:30 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
Traffic was shut down, then a right lane was reopened, near the exit to Ind. 2 in Eagle Creek Township. Vehicles were not slowing down as they passed the scene of a crash, Fifield said.
About 7:20 a.m., troopers were responding to a report of a semitrailer that jackknifed and struck several other vehicles northbound near the exit to Ind. 114 in Newton Township.
Earlier, a semitrailer rolled over while traveling southbound around the exit to U.S. 31 near Rensselaer and Remington, Fifield said.
The National Weather Service warned snow could advance farther north throughout the day, causing hazardous travel conditions for commuters in the Chicago area.
It's also possible that snow could rapidly melt and lead to patches of black ice, forecasters said.
Temperatures will be below freezing throughout much of the day, forecasters said. That means snow could accumulate on any untreated surfaces.
Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, as well as southern Cook County, Will County and Kankakee County, were under special weather statements early Wednesday.
Jasper and Newton counties likely will be the most impacted of Northwest Indiana's five-county region, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.
Drivers may notice INDOT's yellow trucks treating the roads throughout the day.
"While this winter event likely won't scratch our snowfall itch, you should still be careful out there. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, slow down, and give plows plenty of room to work," INDOT said.
Drivers should check road conditions before traveling, slow down and keep their distance from other vehicles and watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, NWS said.
