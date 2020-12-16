UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crashes break out on I-65 as snow moved through NWI

Snow flurries caused several traffic accidents on Interstate 65 in the southern portion of Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning, state police said.

It was not until about 12:30 p.m. that all lanes reopened from accidents earlier in the day, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

There were some reported injuries in the crashes, but none were life-threatening, he added.

Fifield said traffic was mostly moving steadily by 1:45 p.m., besides one right lane being closed for hazmat cleanup for crashes earlier in the day. That shutdown will probably last until about 4 p.m., he said.

Earlier Wednesday, a semitrailer became stuck in a ditch while traveling southbound about on the interstate near DeMotte, prompting responders to limit traffic to just one lane about 7:30 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Traffic was shut down, then a right lane was reopened, near the exit to Ind. 2 in Eagle Creek Township. Vehicles were not slowing down as they passed the scene of a crash, Fifield said.

About 7:20 a.m., troopers were responding to a report of a semitrailer that jackknifed and struck several other vehicles northbound near the exit to Ind. 114 in Newton Township.