UPDATE: Lanes reopen after semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

LAKE COUNTY — The exit ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound Interstate 94 reopened after it was shutdown Tuesday afternoon due to a semitrailer crash, officials said.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, all of the lanes were open and traffic was flowing normally, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker.

The right two westbound lanes of the interstate were also temporarily closed as crews were clearing the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

No injures were reported in the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

