UPDATE: Lanes reopen after semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

Semi crash closes ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound I-94

A rollover semi closed part of I-94 westbound near U.S. 20 Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. The right two westbound lanes of I-94 were closed as the scene was being cleared. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — The exit ramp from U.S. 20 to westbound Interstate 94 reopened after it was shutdown Tuesday afternoon due to a semitrailer crash, officials said.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, all of the lanes were open and traffic was flowing normally, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker. 

The right two westbound lanes of the interstate were also temporarily closed as crews were clearing the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: 2 dead after crashing into semitrailer on Borman Expressway; all lanes reopened

No injures were reported in the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

